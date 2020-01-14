Pentland Group’s $170 Million Acquisition of Speedo North America Business

Lowenstein Sandler represented PVH Corp. in the transaction.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), one of the world’s largest apparel companies, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Speedo North America business to Pentland Group, parent company of Speedo International Limited, for $170 million in cash, subject to a working capital adjustment.

Speedo International licenses the Speedo trademark to a PVH subsidiary for perpetual use in North America and the Caribbean.

One of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world, PVH holds a brand portfolio that includes the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand. The company has over 38,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and $9.7 billion in annual revenues.

Pentland Group is a privately-owned global company that owns and invests in, primarily, retail and wholesale businesses in the sports, outdoor and sports fashion sectors.

The Lowenstein deal team included Marita A. Makinen (Picture), Andrew P. Erdmann, Doreen M. Edelman, Andrew E. Graw, Darren Goodman, Mary J. Hildebrand, Matt Savare, Michael Walutes, Jeffrey M. Shapiro, Jack Sidorov, Abbey E. Baker, Manali Joglekar, Justin Gindi, Sophia Mokotoff, Nicole Rae Morales, Bryan Sterba, and Vikram Paul.

The PVH team included Mark Fischer, Jeffrey Hellman, and Meredith Felz (Legal), along with Dana Perlman and Lina Yoo (In-house Deal Makers).

