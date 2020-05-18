Hampshire Recreation, LLC v. Village of Mamaroneck

Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP achieved a major milestone for its client Mamaroneck Coastal Environment Coalition.

A state Supreme Court judge on March 13 ruled the planning board had 20 days to file a Final Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed development put forward by Hampshire Recreation LLC, which would build 105 single-family homes on part of its golf course.

Hampshire filed a lawsuit against the village in November to push the project along because the planning board still hadn’t completed the environmental review after more than 18 months of waiting.

The village is preparing to appeal the court’s decision even though the planning board might hit the court’s deadline before further legal maneuvering.

Once the planning board files the FEIS, it still needs to issue a “findings statement” within 30 days that weighs the positives of the development against environmental impacts.

The Mamaroneck Coastal Environmental Coalition, which opposes the project, has also argued that school enrollment would spike and traffic would worsen if the project goes forward.

The village, Westchester County, Town of Mamaroneck, and Mamaroneck school district would receive $5.5 million in annual property tax income from the project, its supporters point out.

The Carter team included Stephen Kass (picture), Karen Meara and Nick Taper.

Involved fees earner: Stephen Kass – Carter Ledyard & Milburn Llp; Karen Meara – Carter Ledyard & Milburn Llp; Nicholas Tapert – Carter Ledyard & Milburn Llp;

Law Firms: Carter Ledyard & Milburn Llp;

Clients: Mamaroneck Coastal Environment Coalition;